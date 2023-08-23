Los Angeles Rams Futures: Bounce Back or Continued Spiral? by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The LA Rams endured an unprecedented stumble last year, marking perhaps the most significant Super Bowl hangover in NFL history. Their 2022 campaign saw them lose a whopping 12 games, culminating in a dismal 5-12 record. For a franchise that had climbed to the pinnacle of the sport a year earlier, this descent was nothing short of shocking. The books have their season win total pegged at 6.5, so they don’t seem to be expecting a complete turnaround.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Injuries certainly played a role in last year’s decline, and the spotlight naturally turns to their star quarterback, Matthew Stafford. The former Lion’s performance this season is crucial for dictating the Rams’ future. He’s no spring chicken at 35, and coming off an elbow injury that limited him to just nine games last year, there are some real concerns. Stafford, who typically boasts impressive stats, threw a concerning eight interceptions in that truncated 2022 season.

However, it’s not all doom and gloom for the Rams. Despite Stafford’s troubles, the team still boasts elite talent. Aaron Donald, a force to be reckoned with on the defense, and Cooper Kupp, one of the league’s premier receivers, remain in their ranks. The question remains: Can this talent be coalesced into a playoff-contending team?

Check out SportsGrid’s NFL game picks and NFL Props Picks all Season Long.

Probably best to proceed with caution when diving into LA’s futures. The NFC West is a battlefield where the Rams might not have enough firepower, particularly with teams like the Seattle Seahawks and the dominant San Francisco 49ers leading the pack.

While a resurgence for the Rams is not out of the question, the road to the playoffs is steep. The team’s fate hinges significantly on Stafford’s arm and health. Fans and bettors alike should brace for a challenging year, albeit with glimpses of the brilliance that once crowned them champions.

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable info is one click away. Sign up for SportsGrid Daily, our everyday newsletter.