Los Angeles Rams NFL Season Wins Total: Over/Under 6.5

After winning the Super Bowl in 2021, the Los Angeles Rams struggled to put together wins in 2022. Will the team bounce back in 2023 and find success again?

Undoubtedly, injuries on both sides of the ball played a factor in the Los Angeles Rams winning just five games in 2022. That’s a considerable drop-off from the twelve they won during their Super Bowl season. Matthew Stafford and his health is a big question mark in training camp for the Rams, while star wide reliever Cooper Kupp is already banged up. Neither of those things spell good news, and we could be in for much of the same this time around. It’s no secret that LA went all-in during their Super Bowl victory and mortgaged the future, but a demise this quickly was hardly expected.

In our view, the defense is the biggest question mark for this Rams squad. Even with potentially the best player in all of football healthy in Aaron Donald, there’s not a lot of optimism after that. There’s really no pass rush to be seen here, and the secondary is a significant issue. Their offseason moves didn’t give us confidence that anything will be different in 2023. The Rams are going to struggle to keep teams out of the end zone, but if their offense returns to form, they might just find themselves in a lot of shootouts.

In terms of their 2023 strength of schedule, the Rams are right in the middle of the pack. That can be beneficial if the defense is able to get fixed and the offense can stay healthy. Those are two big ifs we’re banking on, though, meaning it’s understandable why the oddsmakers aren’t bullish on the Rams and have their win total set at 6.5. We’re of the mindset that defense wins championships, and there’s a real case to be made that the Rams have the worst overall unit in the NFL, even with Donald suiting up. We’re content siding with the under 6.5 wins, even though we have to deal with some added juice on the number.

Verdict: Under 6.5 wins (-134)

