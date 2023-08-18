NBA 2023-24 Schedule: Ranking the Christmas Day Games by SportsGrid 43 minutes ago

The 2023-24 NBA schedule was officially released Thursday, and for many fans, their eyes were immediately drawn to the league’s long-standing tradition of games on Christmas Day. This year figures to offer another holiday treat, with several marquee names and teams comprising the five-game slate.

So, which matchups stand out from the rest? Here are our rankings:

1) Boston Celtics @ Los Angeles Lakers (5:00 P.M. ET, ESPN)

It doesn’t get much better than the most storied rivalry in NBA history. The Celtics and Lakers enter the season as contenders, looking to hang championship banner number 18 from their rafters. Of course, any opportunity to watch LeBron James play basketball at this stage of his career is a gift.

2) Dallas Mavericks @ Phoenix Suns (10:30 P.M. ET, ESPN)

One of the league’s budding rivalries, the Mavericks, and Suns, close things out in the nightcap. It’s easy to understand why. Luka Doncic and Devin Booker are not exactly best friends, while former teammates Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving go head-to-head for a second time after their failed stint in Brooklyn. Bradley Beal‘s presence adds a nice extra wrinkle as well.

These teams delivered a 130-126 overtime thriller last season (won by Phoenix) in a matchup that left everyone wanting more. Alas, in the spirit of giving, fans get their wish.

3) Golden State Warriors @ Denver Nuggets (2:30 P.M. ET, ESPN)

A battle between the past two NBA Champions as Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets host Stephen Curry and the Dubs. Golden State’s dynastic run appears to be ending, but a victory over the Joker and company would go a long way toward thwarting that narrative, even if it is only one game. Regardless, this should be an offensive masterclass.

4) Milwaukee Bucks @ New York Knicks (12:00 P.M. ET, ESPN)

The Christmas Day slate begins from MSG with a matchup between the Knickerbockers and the Bucks. Led by star point guard Jalen Brunson, New York is a rising team. Milwaukee will no doubt be motivated following last year’s stunning first-round playoff exit and is a title contender in every sense of the word as long as Giannis Antetokounmpo stays on the floor.

5) Philadelphia @ Miami Heat (8:00 P.M. ET, ESPN)

These clubs could look vastly different come opening night, with Miami the frontrunner in the Damian Lillard sweepstakes and James Harden requesting a trade out of Philly. While the current uncertainty puts this contest at the bottom of the list, Joel Embiid and Jimmy Butler‘s presence alone is worth tuning in.

