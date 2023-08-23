NFL Odds: Chiefs Might See Regular-Season Regression But Goal Still Same If you have Patrick Mahomes, you have a chance by Mike Cole Yesterday

Tune in to the ?Ultimate Betting Show? on NESN or NESN360 on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. ET for NFL training camp previews. Next up: the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Kansas City Chiefs could cement themselves as a dynasty with another Super Bowl this season.

The defending champions are trying to become the first team since the Patriots two decades ago to win back-to-back titles. If they can do that, Andy Reid’s team will have to live alongside those Patriots teams as dynastic forces of the 21st-century NFL.

Patrick Mahomes is the best football player on the planet, so the Chiefs’ sky-high expectations are always warranted. But it might not be a cakewalk back to the big game for Kansas City in 2023.

2022 in review

14-3 (won Super Bowl)

8-11-1 ATS

9-11 over/under

Key offseason additions

OT Jawaan Taylor

LB Drue Tranquill

Key offseason losses

OC Eric Bieniemy

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

WR Mecole Hardman

DE Frank Clark

OT Orlando Brown

S Juan Thornhill

Look ahead to 2023 (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Super Bowl: +600

Conference: +350

Division: -180

Win total: 11.5 (over -134)

Make playoffs: Yes -500 | No +360

2023 award contenders

MVP: Patrick Mahomes +600

Offensive Player of the Year: Mahomes +2500, Travis Kelce +5000

Defensive Player of the Year: Chris Jones +2500

Coach of the Year: Andy Reid +5000

Offensive Rookie of the Year: Rashee Rice +4000

Defensive Rookie of the Year: Felix Andudike-Uzomah +3000

2023 outlook

They’re literally the Super Bowl favorites. There’s not much else to say when it comes to the Chiefs.

The challenge might be one of the toughest they’ve had to face in the Mahomes era, though. The rest of the AFC loaded up — largely to try and chase down the Chiefs — and Kansas City will certainly be battle-tested in the regular season. KC has one of the most difficult regular-season schedules on paper, and it will get marquee matchups against a handful of Super Bowl contenders, including the Bills, Bengals and Jets, not to mention two divisional challenges each from the Chargers, Broncos and Raiders. We’re also about to get a fascinating look at the impact of Bieniemy, who largely was overshadowed by Mahomes and Reid during his time as Chiefs offensive coordinator. Bieniemy moved on to take the same role with Washington, so it will be interesting to see whether the Chiefs see any sort of dropoff, something that could look even worse if the Commanders offense takes a huge jump. Then again, maybe there’s a realization that Bieniemy’s role was slightly overstated regardless.

As long as the Chiefs have Mahomes under center, they are going to contend for a championship. But they might need him to do even more this season The skill position group isn’t what it once was. Kelce is still one of the best tight ends in the game, but he’ll be 34 in October.

Losing Smith-Schuster isn’t a major issue on the surface, but the Chiefs didn’t do a whole lot to replace him either, outside of drafting Rice. Kadarius Toney is already hurt, but he needs to realize the potential that made him a first-round pick after the Chiefs traded for him last season. It’s a younger, more inexperienced group, and Mahomes must play up to his MVP potential in order for the Chiefs to be the Chiefs.

The defense also has some question marks, too, especially with Jones holding out. He sounds prepared to carry his holdout through the first two months of the season, which is a major storyline.

The Chiefs largely rolled through the 2022 regular season and playoffs, winning 14 of 15 games from Oct. 23 until the Super Bowl. There’s reason to believe the road will be a little bumpier this season, but Kansas City’s primary concern is winning another Lombardi Trophy above all else, and as long as it gets to the playoffs, its chances are as good as anyone else.