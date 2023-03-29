Chiefs Star Patrick Mahomes Hates This NFL Scheduling Change

NFL owners approved various rule changes and proposals at the league’s annual meetings Tuesday in Phoenix.

Some modifications, like allowing players to sport the No. 0, were received favorably, especially by one member of the New England Patriots, while there wasn’t nearly as much enthusiasm for the owners passing a rule that teams can play two “Thursday Night Football” games per season now.

Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes certainly isn’t a fan of the scheduling change.

Mahomes went to Twitter to voice his disgust about the potential of having to play on a short week on multiple occasions during the NFL season and let one emoji sum up everything he felt.

Mahomes wasn’t the one who felt this way. Former NFL signal-caller turned ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III had a more pointed response than Mahomes. Griffin called out the league for the maneuver after the NFL routinely likes to portray that it puts the health of its players first.

“The NFL is now allowing teams to have TWO Thursday Night Football games per year,” Griffin tweeted. “A league that continuously says it is all about improving player safety continues to put the health of its players at risk. Playing 1 game with only 3 days rest isn’t smart. Playing 2 is RIDICULOUS.”