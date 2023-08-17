NFL Odds: Rob Gronkowski Offers Super Bowl LVIII Betting Pick Gronk likes what he sees in Dallas by Adam London 2 hours ago

If you want to place a Super Bowl LVIII future bet but can’t decide how to wager, an NFL legend might be able to help you out.

During a recent appearance on FanDuel TV’s “Up & Adams,” Rob Gronkowski was asked to pick a team he would put money on to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in Las Vegas next February.

“I’m gonna go with the Dallas Cowboys,” Gronkowski told host Kay Adams. “You don’t want to always bet the favorites because then you don’t win too much. So, I feel like the Dallas Cowboys — they have some pretty good odds to win some money if they win it all.”

America’s Team isn’t exactly a complete roll of the dice, at least not at the outset of the regular season. As of Thursday afternoon, the Cowboys had the sixth-shortest odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to be the last team standing this season. That said, a +1300 price still would translate into a nice payout.

The future Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end also offered two reasons to feel confident in betting on Dallas.

“They added Brandin Cooks at the wide receiver position — super-fast player,” Gronkowski said. “He can go downfield, he’ll be a great complement to CeeDee Lamb. Also, they added Stephen Gilmore. He was Defensive Player of the Year a couple years ago. I think he’s gonna make a great comeback this year and play at a high level. … They’ve been making the playoffs every year. I feel like this is the year they just get over that edge.”

As for Gronkowski’s former teams, they’re both long shots to claim the NFL’s most coveted hardware this season. The New England Patriots (60-1) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (75-1) each feature among the eight longest Super Bowl LVIII odds at FanDuel.