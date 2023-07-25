NFL Odds: Could Star-Led Defense Propel Cowboys To Super Bowl? Dallas has the third-shortest odds to win the NFC by Sean T. McGuire 1 hours ago

The Dallas Cowboys have the unfortunate reality of having the conference’s defending champion Philadelphia Eagles in their division. But that doesn’t mean Cowboys fans — a fanbase that rarely lacks confidence in July or August — should be any less optimistic entering the 2023 NFL campaign.

A major reason behind that is the Dan Quinn-led defense, which has the potential to be among the best in the league this season. Perhaps even the best.

Do-it-all Defensive Player of the Year favorite Micah Parsons is the headliner of that group. But the cornerback tandem of Trevon Diggs and Stephon Gilmore, with Demarcus Lawrence complementing the pass-rush group, gives the Cowboys playmakers at every level. An eerily similar defensive unit last season recorded more turnovers than any team and allowed the fifth-fewest points.

2022 in review

12-5, second in NFC East (eliminated in NFC divisional round)

11-8 against the spread

9-10 over/under

Key offseason additions

CB Stephon Gilmore

WR Brandin Cooks

RB Ronald Jones

DT Mazi Smith (first-round pick)

Key offseason departures

RB Ezekiel Elliott

OC Kellen Moore

TE Dalton Schultz

Look ahead to 2023 (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Super Bowl: +1400

Conference: +600

Division: +175

Win total: 9.5 (Over -154)

To make playoffs: Yes -225, No +180

2023 award contenders:

MVP: Dak Prescott +1600

Offensive Player of the Year: CeeDee Lamb +3500, Tony Pollard +4000

Defensive Player of the Year: Micah Parsons +650

Coach of the Year: Mike McCarthy +4000

2023 outlook

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott recently said he wouldn’t have the same interception issues he did last year. Prescott led the league in picks with a career-worst 15 despite being limited to 12 games due to a Week 1 thumb injury. If Prescott can limit those misfires and make offenses sustain drives against the defense, it’ll go a long way. So, too, could the offensive play-calling of head coach Mike McCarthy, who will take over for Kellen Moore. With receiver CeeDee Lamb and running back Tony Pollard, along with the theft of Brandin Cooks this offseason, the Cowboys have talent at the skill positions.

It’s more of a question whether the Cowboys will put it all together. If that answer is yes, the group could not only get back to the playoffs for a third straight year, but perhaps make a run at their first Super Bowl appearance since 1995. Especially since the NFC is arguably weaker than the AFC with the Eagles and 49ers presenting the biggest threat to the Cowboys.