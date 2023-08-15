NFL Odds: Steelers Stuck In Middle In Tough AFC North Pittsburgh hopes to be the first team in AFC history with 20 straight winning seasons by Jason Ounpraseuth 2 hours ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a lot of young talent on the roster, yet they aren’t likely to make a ton of noise when it actually matters.

Mike Tomlin secured his streak of winning seasons, and if he does so again this season, the Steelers will be the first team in AFC history with 20 straight winning seasons. Pittsburgh also can eclipse the 700-win mark as a franchise, but those feel more like participation trophies, which is a far cry from its glory days.

Kenny Pickett enters Year 2 as a starter, and there doesn’t seem to be a consensus about how good the 25-year-old actually is — he ranked 22nd in combined expected points added and completion percentage over expected. But he’s got a defense that should be a top-15 unit again. However, today’s NFL requires at least some competence on offense.

George Pickens, Dionate Johnson and Pat Freiermuth are good, but Tomlin still seems insistent on a run-first identity behind Najee Harris.

2022 in review

9-8, third in AFC North

10-6-1 against the spread

7-10 over/under

Key offseason additions

WR Allen Robinson II

OT Broderick Jones (draft)

CB Joey Porter Jr. (draft)

CB Patrick Peterson

Key offseason losses

WR Gunner Olszewski

LB Devin Bush Jr.

LB Myles Jack

Look ahead to 2023 (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Super Bowl: +4500

Conference: +2500

Division: +470

Win total: 8.5 (Over -150, Under +120)

To make playoffs: Yes +128 | No -160

2023 award contenders

Defensive Player of the Year: T.J. Watt +800

Coach of the Year: Mike Tomlin +2000

Defensive Rookie of the Year: Joey Porter Jr. +3300

2023 outlook

Pittsburgh still has defensive stars Cameron Heyward, T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick, so it has the tools to slow down its division rivals. But the offense needs to improve if the Steelers want to come close to becoming a threat to the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens.

That’s unlikely to happen, and the Steelers project to be closer to competing with the Cleveland Browns for third place in the AFC North. The team still is well-coached, and last season’s against-the-spread record showed getting the Steelers with the points wasn’t always a bad bet. However, if you’re hoping Pickett is the guy of the future, then you’re likely to be in a long, stressful season.