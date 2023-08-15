NFL Odds: Steelers Stuck In Middle In Tough AFC North
Pittsburgh hopes to be the first team in AFC history with 20 straight winning seasons
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a lot of young talent on the roster, yet they aren’t likely to make a ton of noise when it actually matters.
Mike Tomlin secured his streak of winning seasons, and if he does so again this season, the Steelers will be the first team in AFC history with 20 straight winning seasons. Pittsburgh also can eclipse the 700-win mark as a franchise, but those feel more like participation trophies, which is a far cry from its glory days.
Kenny Pickett enters Year 2 as a starter, and there doesn’t seem to be a consensus about how good the 25-year-old actually is — he ranked 22nd in combined expected points added and completion percentage over expected. But he’s got a defense that should be a top-15 unit again. However, today’s NFL requires at least some competence on offense.
George Pickens, Dionate Johnson and Pat Freiermuth are good, but Tomlin still seems insistent on a run-first identity behind Najee Harris.
2022 in review
9-8, third in AFC North
10-6-1 against the spread
7-10 over/under
Key offseason additions
WR Allen Robinson II
OT Broderick Jones (draft)
CB Joey Porter Jr. (draft)
CB Patrick Peterson
Key offseason losses
WR Gunner Olszewski
LB Devin Bush Jr.
LB Myles Jack
Look ahead to 2023 (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Super Bowl: +4500
Conference: +2500
Division: +470
Win total: 8.5 (Over -150, Under +120)
To make playoffs: Yes +128 | No -160
2023 award contenders
Defensive Player of the Year: T.J. Watt +800
Coach of the Year: Mike Tomlin +2000
Defensive Rookie of the Year: Joey Porter Jr. +3300
2023 outlook
Pittsburgh still has defensive stars Cameron Heyward, T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick, so it has the tools to slow down its division rivals. But the offense needs to improve if the Steelers want to come close to becoming a threat to the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens.
That’s unlikely to happen, and the Steelers project to be closer to competing with the Cleveland Browns for third place in the AFC North. The team still is well-coached, and last season’s against-the-spread record showed getting the Steelers with the points wasn’t always a bad bet. However, if you’re hoping Pickett is the guy of the future, then you’re likely to be in a long, stressful season.