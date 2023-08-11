NFL Odds: How Do Ravens Stack Up With Lamar Jackson’s New Weapons? Jackson has never had a collection of weapons like this by Sean T. McGuire 31 minutes ago

Football fans might look back on the 2023 offseason as the year the Baltimore Ravens completely revamped their offense around star quarterback Lamar Jackson.

After signing Jackson to a five-year contract with $185 million in guarantees, Baltimore finally put legitimate weapons around the franchise signal-caller. Jackson now has the best collection of skill players he’s ever had with receivers Odell Beckham Jr., first-rounder Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman along with star tight end Mark Andrews.

And the Ravens bringing in offensive coordinator Todd Monken to replace Greg Roman heightens the offense’s ceiling. With the dual-threat Jackson leading the way, it could prove to be one of the league’s best units at season’s end.

Oddsmakers have taken notice to the much-improved group with the Ravens firmly in the mix among the AFC’s best.

2022 in review

10-7 (lost in wild-card round)

8-9-1 ATS

6-12 over/under

Key offseason additions

OC Todd Monken

WR Odell Beckham Jr.

WR Nelson Agholor

WR Zay Flowers (first-round pick)

CB Rock Ya-Sin

RB Melvin Gordon

Key offseason losses

OC Greg Roman

DE Calais Campbell

Look ahead to 2023 (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Super Bowl: +1800

Conference: +900

Division: +220

Win total: 10.5 (Under -120)

To make playoffs: Yes -170 | No +122

2023 award contenders:

MVP: Lamar Jackson +1600

Offensive Player of the Year: Lamar Jackson +2200

Defensive Player of the Year: Roquan Smith +4000

Coach of the Year: John Harbaugh +2500

2023 outlook

The Ravens currently have the fourth-best odds to win the conference behind the Kansas City Chiefs (+350), Buffalo Bills (+450) and Cincinnati Bengals (+550). Baltimore also is on the second line to win the division behind the defending AFC North champion Bengals. Those prices indicate how it’s projected to be a jam-packed and highly-competitive conference with others like Aaron Rodgers’ New York Jets and Justin Herbert’s Los Angeles Chargers holding lofty expectations, as well.

But doubting a team led by head coach John Harbaugh and Jackson might not be wise. Harbaugh remains one of the best coaches in the NFL after winning Coach of the Year in 2019. He always gets the most out of his group, even in some of Baltimore’s injury-plagued seasons. The fact the Ravens have made the playoffs four of the last campaigns portrays that as well as anything.

With a much-improved supporting cast around a happier Jackson, and a typically stout defense led by the linebacker duo of Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen, we should see much of the same in Baltimore.