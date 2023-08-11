NFL Odds: How Do Ravens Stack Up With Lamar Jackson’s New Weapons?
Jackson has never had a collection of weapons like this
Tune in to the “Ultimate Betting Show” on NESN or NESN360 on Friday at 5:30 p.m. ET for NFL training camp previews. Next up: the Baltimore Ravens.
Football fans might look back on the 2023 offseason as the year the Baltimore Ravens completely revamped their offense around star quarterback Lamar Jackson.
After signing Jackson to a five-year contract with $185 million in guarantees, Baltimore finally put legitimate weapons around the franchise signal-caller. Jackson now has the best collection of skill players he’s ever had with receivers Odell Beckham Jr., first-rounder Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman along with star tight end Mark Andrews.
And the Ravens bringing in offensive coordinator Todd Monken to replace Greg Roman heightens the offense’s ceiling. With the dual-threat Jackson leading the way, it could prove to be one of the league’s best units at season’s end.
Oddsmakers have taken notice to the much-improved group with the Ravens firmly in the mix among the AFC’s best.
2022 in review
10-7 (lost in wild-card round)
8-9-1 ATS
6-12 over/under
Key offseason additions
OC Todd Monken
WR Odell Beckham Jr.
WR Nelson Agholor
WR Zay Flowers (first-round pick)
CB Rock Ya-Sin
RB Melvin Gordon
Key offseason losses
OC Greg Roman
DE Calais Campbell
Look ahead to 2023 (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Super Bowl: +1800
Conference: +900
Division: +220
Win total: 10.5 (Under -120)
To make playoffs: Yes -170 | No +122
2023 award contenders:
MVP: Lamar Jackson +1600
Offensive Player of the Year: Lamar Jackson +2200
Defensive Player of the Year: Roquan Smith +4000
Coach of the Year: John Harbaugh +2500
2023 outlook
The Ravens currently have the fourth-best odds to win the conference behind the Kansas City Chiefs (+350), Buffalo Bills (+450) and Cincinnati Bengals (+550). Baltimore also is on the second line to win the division behind the defending AFC North champion Bengals. Those prices indicate how it’s projected to be a jam-packed and highly-competitive conference with others like Aaron Rodgers’ New York Jets and Justin Herbert’s Los Angeles Chargers holding lofty expectations, as well.
But doubting a team led by head coach John Harbaugh and Jackson might not be wise. Harbaugh remains one of the best coaches in the NFL after winning Coach of the Year in 2019. He always gets the most out of his group, even in some of Baltimore’s injury-plagued seasons. The fact the Ravens have made the playoffs four of the last campaigns portrays that as well as anything.
With a much-improved supporting cast around a happier Jackson, and a typically stout defense led by the linebacker duo of Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen, we should see much of the same in Baltimore.