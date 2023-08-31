NL MVP Odds: Acuna's Rise, Betts's Surprise, Freeman's Slide by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

In the latest updates on the National League’s MVP odds, Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves has surged back as the favorite with odds of -140. Hot on his heels is Mookie Betts from the Los Angeles Dodgers at +105. However, the abrupt shift in Freddie Freeman’s odds has caught the eye of many. Just this week, Freeman stood at +850, but despite smashing a two-run homer in his recent game, his odds have lengthened to +2000.

As we dissect these shifting numbers in the NL MVP betting market, one can’t help but wonder if the sportsbooks are tweaking odds to reignite betting interest and discussion. Some might have considered Acuna a surefire winner, especially given his recent performances. Yet, Betts was listed as the favorite only days ago.

Will we see another shift if there’s an evening where Acuna sputters and Betts shines?

Moreover, we shouldn’t overlook the slipping odds for Matt Olson of the Braves, another contender in this MVP race. Nevertheless, as many initially predicted, this seems increasingly like a contest between Acuna and Betts.

Acuna taking home the MVP wouldn’t be a shock to many. But the surprising emergence of Betts as a favorite highlights how unpredictable this market has been, even if momentarily. With each game played, it’s evident that even a single night can reshape the MVP landscape.

