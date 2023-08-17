This Bijan Robinson Over Among NFC South Futures Bets To Make Plus: Who's going to win the Tom Brady-less NFC South? by Travis Thomas 17 minutes ago

With the NFL preseason in full effect, let’s examine three futures bets to make on one of the most intriguing divisions: the NFC South.

All prices courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Brian Burns Over 10.75 sacks +130

In a rebuilding year for the Carolina Panthers, I don’t think they’ll be much to cheer for with a rookie quarterback in Bryce Young and a new head coach in Frank Reich. On paper, however, there is no denying the Panthers are talented on the defensive side. This offseason they brought in veteran pass-rusher Justin Houston and prized safety Vonn Bell to pair alongside safety Xavier Woods. Although all these moves help bolster the entire unit, the straw that stirs the drink is budding superstar Brian Burns. In just four seasons, Burns has amassed 38 sacks and has earned two Pro Bowl nods. And perhaps the scariest accolade of all is that Burns is only 25 years old, so he’s destined to get better. Burns registered 12.5 sacks last season and continues to get better as he enters his prime.

Bijan Robinson Over 8.5 rushing touchdowns -110

It’s rare that NFL teams draft a running back in the top 10, but Bijan Robinson is so gifted the Falcons couldn’t pass him up. While at Texas, Robinson was durable as a three-year back who played 31 games. He was an All-American and won the Doak Walker Award as the best running back in the country. Although the Falcons have weapons through the air in tight end Kyle Pitts and wideout Drake London, they still have major questions behind center with first-year full-time starter Desmond Ridder. Atlanta will task Robinson with being not only a security blanket for Ridder in the run game, but the passing game as well. Search the different markets to bet Robinson for rush totals, receiving totals and Rookie Of The Year. For my money, because of his explosiveness and big-play ability, I’ll roll the dice and bet him to reach the end zone.

New Orleans Saints win NFC South +120

With Tom Brady retiring, there is only one team which checks every box that I look for when handicapping, and that is the New Orleans Saints. The Saints had a top-five defense last season and most of those players have returned. They have weapons on the outside in wideouts Chris Olave and Michael Thomas. They have a proven running back in Alvin Kamara, who will be back after serving a short suspension. They have a solid head coach who still has much to prove in Dennis Allen. New Orleans always serves as an elite home-field advantage, and most importantly they upgraded at the quarterback position acquiring Derek Carr from the Raiders. With all of that momentum, I’ll take the Saints to win the NFC South.