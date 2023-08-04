Tom Brady Joins Soccer Ownership Club With Birmingham City FC by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Tom Brady, the celebrated GOAT of American football, is expanding his horizons. He’s following the footsteps of many legends before him and taking the ownership route. But the twist is, it’s not in American football, but European football – more specifically, English soccer.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion announced his partnership with Birmingham City FC via one of his signature announcement videos, revealing a new chapter in his sports involvement.

American athletes’ interest in English football has seen a significant increase in recent months. We’ve seen NFL player JJ Watt invest in Burnley, while golfers Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth have bought into Leeds. However, Brady’s move is more akin to Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds‘ approach, as Birmingham City FC competes in the Championship, a tier below the Premier League.

The future is uncertain, but the possibilities are fascinating. Could we witness another fairy tale similar to the “Welcome to Wrexham” saga? Or maybe we’ll see a scenario akin to Michael Jordan’s ownership of the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA.

Regardless of what lies ahead, this unexpected move by Tom Brady into soccer ownership has sparked intrigue across both the American and European football worlds. As the curtain rises on this new chapter, fans and observers alike will be eagerly awaiting to see how Brady’s winning touch influences Birmingham City FC.

