Yankees’ World Series Odds Literally Can’t Get Worse After Red Sox Sweep New York is one of 10 teams with a 0.0% chance, per FanGraphs by Sean T. McGuire 3 hours ago

Aaron Boone knows the New York Yankees have their work cut out for them after being swept by the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium over the weekend. But the Yankees manager still isn’t ready to call it quits with 38 games remaining.

“You always got a chance,” Boone told reporters after Sunday’s 6-5 loss to the Red Sox.

Well, FanGraphs doesn’t view it the same way.

FanGraphs, which provides in-depth statistical analysis of Major League Baseball, has given the Yankees a 0.0% chance to win the World Series after the weekend series. New York enters its upcoming series against the Washington Nationals having lost eight consecutive games.

FanGraphs does, however, give the Bronx Bombers a 0.4% chance to clinch a wild-card spot and make the playoffs. New York is nine games back of a postseason berth.

The Yankees are one of 10 teams with a 0.0% chance to win the World Series, per FanGraphs. They’re joined by the St. Louis Cardinals, Washington Nationals, Colorado Rockies, Oakland Athletics, Kansas City Royals, Chicago White Sox, Pittsburgh Pirates, Los Angeles Angels and Detroit Tigers.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Yankees 300-to-1 to win the World Series as of Monday morning.

The Red Sox, on the other hand, have a 16% chance to make the postseason on FanGraphs and are 120-1 to win the Fall Classic on FanDuel.