The Boston Red Sox went into the Bronx and swept the New York Yankees, sending their rivals further down in the American League wild-card race.

The Red Sox have defeated the Yankees eight of the nine times they have played this season. Boston is responsible for two series sweeps and has outscored those in Pinstripes 54-24 in the nine contests.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone had only one way to describe the season series between the two clubs.

“They’ve kicked our ass,” Boone told reporters, per The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner.

While the Red Sox sit three games behind the Seattle Mariners for the final wild-card spot, the Yankees, who have lost eight straight games for the first time since 1995, are nine games back. New York begins a three-game series with the Washington Nationals on Tuesday.

The focus for the Bronx Bombers is simple — get a win.

“We gotta be unbelievable the rest of the way,” Boone told reporters, as seen on YES Network. “So, it’s not even about that. It’s about coming to try and win a game Tuesday and then all of a sudden you start stacking, and then that amazing thing happens. But we’re so far removed from that right now. We got to get a win first.”

Despite the hole the Yankees find themselves in, Boone isn’t ready to call it a season with 38 games remaining.

“You always got a chance,” Boone said. “We’re in a big hole though. You can’t even get big picture about it, you just gotta tackle the next day, and that’s what we’re in right now. … One step at a time. That’s so far out there. We got to go on a run, that it’s getting ready for Tuesday.”