3 Underrated Week 2 NFL Favorites: Cowboys, Chiefs on Top by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

Week 3 of the NFL’s regular season is set to kick off, and multiple favorites are underrated headed into their matchups.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Below, we’ll dive into three teams worth considering for Week 3.

Chicago Bears vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-12.5)

Yes, we know the Kansas City Chiefs are a near-two-touchdown favorite over the Chicago Bears. That’s a large number by itself, and that doesn’t factor in that the Chiefs have had difficulty covering big numbers recently.

The Bears have looked abysmal on both sides of the football through two games, and it’s hard to see that trend not continuing when they hit the road to take on the Chiefs. Kansas City has a defense that is much better than it’s given credit for, while their offense is percolating to go off in short order.

Is Justin Fields the guy for the Bears at quarterback? We expected him to take another step in 2023, but through two weeks, we haven’t seen the progression we’re looking for. It’s a small sample, but the offensive line looks to be a legitimate concern for this group, and we see that rearing its ugly head against a dangerous Chiefs defense.

Patrick Mahomes and company find a way to win this game on their home turf by more than two touchdowns.

Dallas Cowboys (-12.5) vs. Arizona Cardinals

We’re sticking with a theme in this week’s underrated favorites, which revolves around double-digit spreads. The Dallas Cowboys have outscored their opponents 70-10 in the first two weeks of the regular season. Don’t be surprised if that number increases even more in Week 3, with the Cowboys set to visit the lowly Arizona Cardinals.

The Cardinals will have difficulty winning football games this season and will likely be in the running to land USC Trojans superstar Caleb Williams in the draft. The Cardinals have managed to cover the spread in their opening two matchups against the Washington Commanders and New York Giants, but it’s hard to see that transpiring against Dallas.

The Cowboys’ defense is terrifying and will make this really difficult on Joshua Dobbs. It’s the NFL, and the any given Sunday mentality always applies, but we’re expecting Dallas to win this contest by 20 points or more.

Denver Broncos vs. Miami Dolphins (-6.5)

If you’re looking for two teams that have been on opposite ends of headlines through two weeks, the Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins certainly fit the bill. The Dolphins have looked very impressive through two weeks and established themselves as a real contender, while the Broncos have yet to pick up a win and are struggling to find a full 60-minute effort.

It wasn’t a surprise that Miami’s Week 2 game was relatively close against the New England Patriots, but we don’t share that concern ahead of the Dolphins’ home opener against Denver. There are some really nice pieces on this Broncos defense, specifically Patrick Surtain, but expect Mike McDaniel to scheme Miami’s game plan away from him and still find a way to get Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle the ball. When all is said and done on Sunday, it won’t be a shock if the Dolphins’ come out on top by double figures.

All odds courtesy of the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Do you have all the intel you need to win? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.