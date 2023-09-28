Are the Oklahoma City Thunder Ready to Make an Impact? by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

In the swirling tempest of the NBA, the Oklahoma City Thunder are poised on the brink of a significant evolution. The franchise’s path, brilliantly architected by their ever-strategic general manager, Sam Presti, is now becoming a talking point. The looming question is: When will all the acquired draft picks transmute into a team that not only competes but dominates?

Taking a step back and looking at the bigger picture, it’s evident that the Thunder have always punched above their weight. Each season, they’ve flirted with the prospect of once again becoming a powerhouse in the league. And, contrary to some opinions, this might be the year they inch closer to that ambition.

While bagging a championship or clinching the top spot in the West might seem like a distant dream, the team’s win total of 44.5 offers a more tangible goal. And given their history of overachievement and the guidance of their seasoned coaching staff, surpassing this figure seems plausible.

One can’t discuss the Thunder’s potential without highlighting Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Earning a spot in the All-NBA first team last season, he continues to mature into a formidable force on the court. However, the coming season holds additional intrigue in the form of two names: rookie Cason Wallace from Kentucky and the returning Chet Holmgren, whose absence was felt last season. If both players hit their stride, the Thunder might well be staring at a win total in the 50s.

The trajectory the Thunder are on eerily mirrors their past when the trio of Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden carried the franchise to impressive heights. Can the current roster replicate such success? Only time will tell.

However, a glimpse into the team’s strategy becomes evident when analyzing their roster’s structure. With a plethora of guards and overlapping talents, the Thunder might be one acquisition away from hitting their zenith. If they manage to consolidate their resources into procuring another star to pair with Gilegous-Alexander, the NBA Finals could be back on the horizon for Oklahoma City.

In essence, while a decade may have passed since their last competitive team, for the Thunder, the storm is just gathering momentum.

