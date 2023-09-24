Brian Robinson Jr. is the Unsung Hero of the Commanders

For the Washington Commanders, the name on everyone’s fantasy radar right now isn’t Terry McLaurin. Instead, it’s the rising star Brian Robinson Jr., whose impressive stats and shockingly good value are shaking up the fantasy football landscape.

Brian Robinson vs. Bijan Robinson: A Price Perspective

Let’s start with the dollar signs. While Bijan Robinson is taking the spotlight with his steep price tags ($9,000 on FanDuel, $7,800 on DraftKings), Brian Robinson comes in as a tantalizing bargain. At $7,500 on FanDuel and a mere $5,800 on DraftKings, Brian Robinson presents a compelling case for fantasy managers looking for a steal.

Brian’s Stats Speak Volumes

But this isn’t just about numbers. Brian Robinson’s on-field performance has been nothing short of electric. With the title of RB3 for the season, he’s been on a tear. His recent breakout game saw him score twice, bringing his season total to three touchdowns. It’s clear Coach Ron Rivera’s game plan hinges on Robinson. The team’s strategy is evident: ground and pound with Robinson, play tight defense, and secure wins. And so far, with a 2-0 record, the plan is working.

The Upcoming Challenge: Buffalo Bills

The next matchup against the Buffalo Bills will be a defining moment for Robinson. To neutralize the Bills’ powerhouse, Josh Allen, Washington’s best bet is to dominate possession, keeping Allen off the field. This means we can expect another heavy workload for Robinson, especially if weather conditions play a role. Given his consistent 20+ touches in the last two games, the volume – the lifeline of fantasy points – is sure to be there.

Overlooking The Receiving Game

A common critique is Robinson’s lack of pass-catching prowess. Yet, in fantasy football, yards are yards, and touchdowns are touchdowns. Sometimes, the community can overcomplicate things with full-point PPR considerations. The truth? Robinson’s sheer running volume and scoring ability more than make up for his limited reception numbers.

Why Brian Robinson Deserves Your Fantasy Attention

Given his mid-tier pricing on DraftKings ($5,800) and his incredible value at $7,500 on FanDuel, Robinson is a diamond in the rough. This pricing sweet spot, combined with his consistent volume and touchdown potential, makes him a must-have in your lineup.

Furthermore, Robinson seems to be an overlooked gem, flying under the radar for many. But savvy managers know that volume, quality, and game strategy point towards a heavy reliance on Brian Robinson in the coming weeks.

In conclusion, if you’re searching for a budget-friendly, high-potential addition to your fantasy lineup, Brian Robinson Jr. of the Washington Commanders is your guy. Don’t sleep on this rising star.

