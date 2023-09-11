Can the Baltimore Ravens Rise Above Mounting Injuries? by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

While the Baltimore Ravens tasted victory during NFL opening weekend, the aftertaste was rather bittersweet. JK Dobbins, a pivotal player on the Ravens’ roster, unfortunately tore his Achilles. Dobbins’ absence will undeniably be felt after his arduous recovery from an ACL injury in 2021.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

It’s heart-wrenching to see Dobbins face another injury after his heroic comeback from the multi-ligament knee injury. The prevalent ‘next man up’ mentality that persists in the locker rooms is important now. Players may empathize with a fallen teammate, but the game demands resilience and quick recovery.

Dobbins isn’t the only concern for the Ravens. Behind him stands Gus Edwards, offering some relief to the backfield. But the defense, which played a significant role in their victory against Houston, is riddled with injuries. The secondary, especially, seems to be bearing the brunt. Before the game, two of their top five (considering the slot corner) were already out, with the third battling an injury but still playing. Now, after the free safety sustained a peck injury, four out of the top five find themselves grappling with health concerns.

Check out SportsGrid’s NFL game picks and NFL Props Picks all Season Long.

Furthermore, Ronnie Stanley, not entirely back to his prime due to an ankle injury, faced another blow with a knee injury. The Ravens’ young center is also expected to be sidelined with a right high ankle sprain. And the uncertainty around Mark Andrews playing only intensifies the roster’s challenges.

All these injuries have had an inevitable impact on the betting odds. The initial line for the Bengals was at -3 three, but with these mounting injuries, a further shift toward the Bengals seems imminent.

For the Ravens, the season ahead might be paved with challenges. But if there’s anything the NFL teaches its players and fans, it’s that resilience can carve the path to the most unexpected victories.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.