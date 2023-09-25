Cardinals Take Victory Lap Against NFL Analysts Who Picked Cowboys The Cardinals flipped the script on the spread by Tim Crowley 31 Minutes Ago

The Arizona Cardinals pulled off the upset of Week 3 with a home 28-16 win over the Dallas Cowboys for their first victory of the season.

At 0-2 entering Sunday, several members of NFL Media picked against the Cardinals to beat a talented Cowboys team. After the win, the Cardinals social media team playfully reminded fans of the lack of belief in the team’s chances.

Media analysts were not the only ones heavily favoring the Cowboys. According to VSIN, 95% of moneyline bets on Sunday were placed on Dallas on DraftKings Sportsbook. Instead, the Cardinals went from +11.5 point underdogs to completing a 12-point win at home.

In the surprise of the day, Arizona made some noise in a bad loss for the Cowboys.