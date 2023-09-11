Colorado Buffaloes: The New Powerhouse of College Football by SportsGrid 8 Minutes Ago

The Colorado Buffaloes have truly been a revelation this college football season. After their unexpected triumph in Week 1, they entered Week 2 as modest 2.5 to 3-point favorites â€“ a margin that even wavered back to 2.5 right before kickoff. However, these numbers didn’t mean much by halftime. Dominating the game from the second quarter onwards, the Buffaloes have now confidently staked their claim inside the top 20.

The question many are asking is: just how good are the Colorado Buffaloes?

Legendary sportscaster Gus Johnson made a significant remark during the live telecast, suggesting that Colorado’s rise to prominence has become the biggest story in college football. But Joel Klatt went a step further, declaring it the biggest story in all of sports. Given the monumental shift in perception and performance in just two weeks, refuting such claims is hard.

The architect of this remarkable turnaround? Deion Sanders. In a fortnight, Sanders has reinvented the Buffaloes, turning them into arguably the most talked-about college football team nationwide. Their prowess was glaringly evident against Nebraska, a testament to the stellar performances by Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter. With these elite players and several unheralded playmakers in their ranks, it’s anticipated that they’ll overcome Colorado State this weekend, aiming for a flawless three-game win streak.

The journey doesn’t end there. The Buffaloes are gearing up for major face-offs against giants like Oregon and USC. If there’s a barometer for the “Sanders effect,” it’s this: even casual viewers are now actively tracking the Buffaloes’ progress. It’s evident that the Buffaloes’ influence has spread far and wide.

If the Buffaloes are impacting the casual viewer, their momentum is undeniable. As they surge ahead, it’s clear: Colorado Buffaloes are the team to watch this season.

