Colorado Football Debut Causes Dramatic Slash In Heisman Prices Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders were dealt a notable price change

Maybe the Heisman Trophy will head back to Colorado’s crib after all, much like Buffaloes first-year head coach Deion Sanders believes it should.

“… I really think we’ve got a couple guys who should be front-runners for the Heisman right now,” Sanders told reporters Saturday after a thrilling upset against No. 17 TCU, per ESPN.

Oddsmakers clearly think there’s a better chance of that happening than initially expected. So with Colorado the talk of college football, sportsbooks everywhere dramatically slashed the Heisman Trophy prices of Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way standout Travis Hunter.

BetMGM revealed Monday that Hunter was slashed from 150-1 to 35-1 while Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders’ son, was cut from 125-1 to 40-1.

By the end of Saturday’s game, FanDuel Sportsbook took more bets on Shedeur Sanders and Hunter to win the Heisman Trophy than any other player, according to ESPN. Hunter is responsible for 16.5% of Heisman tickets and 12.7% of the handle while Shedeur Sanders represents 12.4% of tickets and 11.8% of the handle, BetMGM shared Monday. Only USC star quarterback Caleb Williams is responsible for more money (19.8% of the handle).

Hunter became the first FBS player in more than 20 seasons to have 100 receiving yards and an interception on defense. Hunter, who played 129 snaps on both sides of the ball, finished with 119 yards on 16 targets and 11 receptions. He added three tackles, one pass breakup and an interception.

“Travis is him, like the young folks say, Travis is it,” Deion Sanders told reporters.

Shedeur Sanders finished with a school-record 510 passing yards and four touchdowns while completing 38 of his 47 attempts. He helped four different players compile 100 yards receiving.