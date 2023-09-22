Colorado vs. Oregon: Underdog Buffaloes to Defy Odds Again? by SportsGrid 40 Minutes Ago

In what is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about college football programs this season, Colorado faces off against a formidable opponent in the form of the Oregon Ducks.

Remember when Colorado was a significant underdog to TCU and surprised everyone by covering the spread and securing a victory? As we look ahead to this showdown, that is still fresh in everyone’s minds.

However, the news that Travis Hunter will miss this game is bound to make a significant impact. The over/under for the game has been set at 70.5, making many wonder if this is where Coach Prime’s impressive streak ends.

The odds are stacked heavily against the Buffaloes, significant underdogs at +21.5 on the spread. Many experts and analysts are skeptical about Colorado’s chances, especially considering their defensive capabilities. The Ducks, led by quarterback Bo Nix, boast impressive efficiency ratings and are expected to be a significant challenge. With Bucky Irving leading a trio of running backs that average an astonishing seven yards per carry, Oregon’s offense is a force to be reckoned with.

Colorado’s defense is already a point of concern. When matched against Troy Franklin and the rest of Oregon’s potent downfield passing game, especially in the absence of Hunter, one can’t help but worry. Add to the mix the fact that Colorado’s run defense concedes an average of 195 yards per game, and you might be inclined to side with the masses expecting a Ducks victory.

However, a deep dive into the stats suggests this might be a closer game than most anticipate. Oregon has outscored their opponents 102-23 in the first half of games. But it’s worth noting that their competition might not have been top-tier.

The key for Colorado might lie in the performance of Shedeur Sanders. With a staggering record of only one interception this season and having taken 15 sacks, his stats are genuinely noteworthy. If Sanders can maintain his composure and execute under pressure, there’s a chance Colorado could make this a competitive fourth-quarter game.

While many eagerly await to see if Colorado falters, counting them out might not be wise. Despite Oregon’s evident strengths, the real battle will be fought in the trenches. The Buffaloes have shown resilience and the ability to upset the odds before. They might not be the favorites going into this game, but expect them to put up a commendable fight. As for the betting enthusiasts, Colorado covering the spread might be a wise wager, albeit risky.

