Conclusion To Early Slate Takes NFL Bettors On Rollercoaster Of Emotion A number of underdogs earned hard-fought victories Sunday by Tim Crowley 16 Minutes Ago

The 1 p.m. ET window of the Week 2 NFL slate had a handful of exciting finishes in the final moments.

A series of these had major betting implications as well.

The Seattle Seahawks and the Tennessee Titans each earned overtime wins as underdogs. Seattle entered getting 4.5 points and left Detroit with a 37-31 win over the Lions on a walk-off touchdown pass to Tyler Lockett from Geno Smith.

The Titans battled with the Chargers at home before ex-New England Patriot Nick Folk booted a game-winning 41-yard field goal. It earned Tennessee a 27-24 win after the hosts entered as a 2.5-point home underdog.

Elsewhere, the Atlanta Falcons spoiled the hopes of the Green Bay Packers, who were favored by three points, with a 13-point comeback at home. Atlanta earned a 25-24 verdict in the final minutes.

In the AFC North, the Baltimore Ravens moved to 2-0 with a 27-24 win over the Cincinnati Bengals after entering the divisional matchup as a 3.5-point road underdog.

The early slate of NFL games set a precedent for high-stakes finishes on numerous betting lines as the late afternoon games get underway on Sunday.

All betting lines courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.