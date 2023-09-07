Country Music Star Makes Wager With Fan On Patriots-Eagles Game Zach Bryan likes the Eagles to win big by Greg Dudek 52 Minutes Ago

Country music star Zach Bryan certainly likes the chances of the Philadelphia Eagles in the season opener Sunday against the New England Patriots.

So much so that he made an enticing bet on social media that should catch the eyes of not only Patriots fans but fans of his music, too.

One fan posted on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, that Bryan, who is scheduled to perform at Gillette Stadium for one night in June of 2024, should add another show at the home of the Patriots if they can upend the Eagles.

And it seems like Bryan is willing to take on that wager.

“Hahahaha deal,” Bryan responded to the fan.

But it’s clear that Bryan doesn’t think the Patriots have a chance against last season’s Super Bowl runner-ups. In another post this week on the X platform, Bryan wrote that he believes the Eagles will win by “at least 24” points.

No matter the outcome, Bryan would have room to add another performance at Gillette as he has a month off from touring following the scheduled show at the venue.

FanDuel Sportsbook as of Thursday evening had the Eagles as a four-point favorite over the Patriots. Kickoff from Gillette Stadium is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.