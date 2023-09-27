Damian Lillard Blockbuster Causes Bucks To Jump Celtics As Title Favorites Milwaukee acquired Lillard from the Trail Blazers on Wednesday by Sean T. McGuire 1 Hour Ago

The Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday altered the landscape of not only the Eastern Conference but the entire NBA with their reported trade for superstar Damian Lillard. And the gravity of the blockbuster was portrayed by oddsmakers immediately.

The Bucks now are viewed as the favorite to win the NBA championship on FanDuel Sportsbook. Milwaukee (+360) jumped the Boston Celtics (+490) and Denver Nuggets (+500), who previously headlined the list of contenders on the betting sheet.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and company also leaped the Celtics to win the East, though Boston (+210) is not too far behind Milwaukee (+150) in what oddsmakers appear to think is a two-horse race.

Following the trade Wednesday afternoon, DraftKings Sportsbook revealed the shift. The Bucks moved from +850 to 4-1 to win the championship and +330 to +165 to win the conference. The Bucks also took more of a stranglehold on the Central Division (-230 to -380) and their prices to finish the regular season as the top seed also were shortened (+220 to +125).

It shouldn’t be a surprise to see such movement. After all, Lillard is a superstar and will give Antetokounmpo the best running mate he’s ever had. Lillard, a seven-time All-NBA honoree, also will get to play with the best supporting cast of his career with Antetokounmpo, a two-time NBA MVP, as well as Khris Middleton.

Green Teamers might not be too thrilled about the development. Because while the Bucks improved their short-term prospects, as depicted in their betting prices, they also extended their window to contend in the future.