Damian Lillard certainly was the headliner of the three-team blockbuster involving the Milwaukee Bucks, Portland Trail Blazers and Phoenix Suns on Wednesday. However, the agreement apparently created an opportunity for another star guard to land with a contender.

ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski on Wednesday reported the Trail Blazers now are trying to trade Jrue Holiday. Holiday was traded from the Bucks to the Trail Blazers in the deal that sent Lillard to Milwaukee.

“The Blazers remain engaged elsewhere on deals and (are) expected to immediately engage contending teams on trade talks to move on Jrue Holiday,” Wojnarowski reported, citing sources. “Portland is committed to its young group of talented guards.”

So, after a Lillard-to-Milwaukee trade that feels like bad news for the Boston Celtics, could the Green actually capitalize themselves?

First and foremost, Holiday would provide the Celtics with a lot of the same defensive intensity they lost this offseason. Boston traded Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies in order to acquire Kristaps Porzingis and saw Grant Williams sign with the Dallas Mavericks. Holiday would take some of the load off Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum on the defensive side with his ability to guard, much like Smart did.

The 2022 NBA All-Star is no slouch on the offensive end either. Holiday averaged 19.3 points and 7.4 assists last season while shooting 47.9% from the field in 67 games. Since joining the Bucks three seasons prior, Holiday averaged 18.5 points on 49.4% from the floor and 39.5% from long range.

The obvious hurdle for the Celtics will be the finances as well as the trade package the Blazers are seeking.

The 33-year-old guard could be a free agent next offseason with a player option in 2024-25, per Spotrac. He has a $36.8 million cap hit this season. Malcolm Brogdon has been one player brought up in trade rumors given his reported frustration with the Celtics. But with the Blazers wanting to move forward with the young guards, it’s unlikely Brogdon would fit Portland’s desires. That likely would mean Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens would have to attract a third team with Boston perhaps sending draft capital to Portland and Brogdon elsewhere.

All told, while Holiday would be a great fit for the contending Celtics, who have the third-shortest odds to win the NBA championship, it might be more of a far-fetched idea.