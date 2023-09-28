Deion Sanders' Former FSU Teammate LeRoy Butler Talks About the Colorado Coach's Rise by SportsGrid 3 Hours Ago

Colorado Buffaloes’ meteoric rise this season under head coach Deion Sanders has been nothing short of remarkable. It’s one thing to reminisce about Sanders’ illustrious playing career at Florida State, but to witness his college football coaching prowess at Colorado is to behold a whole new chapter in his football legacy.

Leroy Butler, a staunch Florida State fan and former FSU teammate of Sanders, recently expressed his astonishment at Deion’s coaching career trajectory. It’s essential to highlight that this isn’t about the last game’s results. Instead, this is a testament to a football icon’s enduring spirit and unique approach to the game.

Butler says anyone familiar with Deion knows that his swagger isn’t a recent development. The sideways cap and iconic glasses have been Sanders’ signature look since 1987. It’s more than just a style; it’s a statement.

Deion’s mantra seems simple, according to Butler: “In my head, I’m the best at what I do.” And he isn’t keeping this confidence to himself. He’s instilling it in his players. The Colorado Buffaloes aren’t just playing football; they embody Sanders’ mentality, his brand, and, above all, his unwavering belief in excellence.

Critics might scoff, and rivals may feel threatened by the novelty of Sanders’ approach, but the results are undeniable. Instead of detracting from his methods, perhaps it’s time for other coaches to take notes. What’s the secret sauce? What’s the blueprint Sanders uses to inspire his players to consistently punch above their weight?

As the season progresses and the Colorado Buffaloes continue to defy the odds, one thing is sure: Deion Sanders is making an indelible mark on college football. Leroy aptly summarized the sentiments of many: “I’m incredibly proud of him.”

Whether you’re a fan of the Buffaloes, the Seminoles, or just a lover of the game, it’s hard not to appreciate the narrative Deion Sanders is crafting. It’s not just about winning games; it’s about changing mindsets and challenging conventions. And in that, Sanders is already a champion.

