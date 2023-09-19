Falcons vs. Lions Preview: Can Atlanta Keep it Rolling on the Road? by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

The Atlanta Falcons are preparing for an NFL showdown against the Detroit Lions in a game that seems to promise more than just on-the-field action. The betting line has been set with a total of 46.5, and the Lions are notably the 3-point favoritesâ€”an intriguing number for sure, given the respective seasons of both teams.

Check out SportsGrid’s NFL game picks and NFL Props Picks all Season Long.

Despite expected struggles, the Falcons have come out of the gates firing. While they didn’t just walk over the Carolina Panthers or Green Bay Packers, they already have two wins. Atlanta did have the advantage of their friendly confines for the first two weeks of the season, so it could be a different story for their first road game of the year.

There’s been talk about the Falcons being approached with too much emotion. Some say there’s been an overly aggressive attitude towards them, and while they’ve had their moments of falter, writing them off completely might be a tad premature. A standout mention for the Falcons has to be Drake London. With impressive performances, London has emerged as one of the bright spots for the team. The potential is there, but the question remains: can they convert it into tangible results on the field?

The Lions, on the other hand, despite their favorite status in this matchup, come with their own set of challenges. Doubts persist about their core, especially with some inconsistent displays. They looked great, beating the defending Super Bowl champions in the season opener. Still, they let a golden opportunity slip through their fingers with an overtime loss to the Seahawks on Sunday. Yet, the consensus seems to lean towards a Lions victory this week.

It’s a matchup that pits potential against performance, with both teams eager to prove their worth. The Lions might be the bookmakers’ choice, but in the unpredictable world of the NFL, the Falcons could soar to an unexpected victory. Only time will tell how this gridiron battle pans out.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.