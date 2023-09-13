Jets’ Plunge Down Super Bowl Board Similar To Tom Brady’s 2008 Patriots Gang Green is as high as 65-1 to win the Super Bowl given Aaron Rodgers' injury by Sean T. McGuire 2 Hours Ago

As soon as Aaron Rodgers announced he intended to play the 2023 NFL season with the Jets, New York immediately became a Super Bowl contender.

But oddsmakers clearly don’t view Gang Green through that lens anymore given Rodgers’ season-ending Achilles injury that occurred four plays into New York’s Week 1 win against the Buffalo Bills.

Here is where the Jets stand on Super Bowl betting boards, as of Wednesday:

FanDuel Sportsbook: 65-1

DraftKings Sportsbook: 60-1

PointsBet Sportsbook: 50-1

BetMGM: 50-1

And here are New York’s odds to win the AFC:

FanDuel: 31-1

DraftKings: 30-1

PointsBet: 28-1

BetMGM: 28-1

Reminder: The Jets were 16-1 to win the Super Bowl and 10-1 to win the AFC entering the season.

It represents a notable slide, but not one that is unprecedented. That’s what happens with devastating injuries, especially at quarterback. And we’re talking about one of the best quarterbacks to ever play.

The slide down the board is reminiscent of the 2008 New England Patriots.

The Patriots were viewed as the favorite to win the Super Bowl entering 2008. Their prices ballooned after Tom Brady suffered a season-ending ACL tear in Week 1, per Sports Odds History.

Entering Week 1: +350

Entering Week 2: +2000

Behind Bill Belichick and Matt Cassel, the Patriots still went 11-5 but failed to qualify for the postseason and failed to eclipse their preseason win total (over/under 12).

Gang Green has had its win total moved from 9.5 to 8.5 entering Week 2.