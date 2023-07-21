NFL Odds: Jets Banking Aaron Rodgers Leads Them To Super Bowl New York hopes this time a former Packers QB takes it to the next level by Jason Ounpraseuth 53 minutes ago

The Jets have not made the postseason since 2010, but they have greater ambitions for the 2023 NFL season.

Aaron Rodgers’ arrival in New York has brought higher expectations to a franchise searching for its first Super Bowl since 1968. The Jets tried and failed with multiple first-round draft picks that were tabbed as the franchise’s future, but this offseason, they decided to return to the well of former Green Bay Packers quarterbacks.

New York is hopeful the 2008 season doesn’t repeat itself and Rodgers can carry it to the promised land.

2022 in review

7-10, fourth in AFC East

8-9 against the spread

5-12 over/under

Key offseason additions

OC Nathaniel Hackett

QB Aaron Rodgers

WR Allen Lazard

WR Mecole Hardman

WR Randall Cobb

DT Quinton Jefferson

S Adrian Amos

Key offseason losses

QB Mike White

WR Elijah Moore

WR Braxton Berrios

Look ahead to 2023 (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Super Bowl: +1600

Conference: +1000

Division: +250

Win total: over/under 9.5 (Over -122

To make playoffs: Yes -134| No +110

2023 award contenders

MVP: Aaron Rodgers +1600

Offensive Player of the Year: Garrett Wilson +2500

Defensive Player of the Year: Sauce Gardner +1400

Coach of the Year: Robert Saleh +1600

2023 outlook

The Jets are in unfamiliar territory this season. They’re featured on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” and anything that isn’t close to a Super Bowl will be seen as a failure. Rodgers enters his age-40 season and seemed to decline last season. Was that because of the Packers’ talent? That will be the test this season. Zach Wilson’s atrocious play last season convinced New York it was a quarterback away from being one of the best teams in the league.

Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall will hope to improve on their rookie seasons, and the Jets will have to hope their defense ranked fifth in DVOA last season doesn’t regress too much. New York seemingly has done everything it could to appease Rodgers, and it will be up to the four-time MVP to deliver results.