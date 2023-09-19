Kick Is Good! FanDuel Pays Out $20 Million After Long-Shot NFL Parlay Hits This might prove to be the win of the year in the NFL by Sean T. McGuire 2 Hours Ago

FanDuel Sportsbook revealed it would pay out more than $20 million to customers after the sportsbook’s self-created long-shot parlay hit during Week 2 in the NFL.

FanDuel created a “Red Zone Special” ahead of Sunday’s slate. The parlay hit after each team that played during the 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 4:25 p.m. ET games converted on one or more field goals. In total, 26 teams made field goals.

The sportsbook set the odds at 200-1. It meant those who placed a $1 wager were paid out $201 and those who placed a $5 wager were granted $1,005.

KICKERS FOR THE WIN! ?



Every NFL team made at least 1 FG during the afternoon slates of Week 2…



Finance team just called: we're paying out more than $20 MILLION to FanDuel customers who locked in this bet! ? pic.twitter.com/ZBOMGe8bYq — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) September 18, 2023

While we’re only two weeks into the NFL campaign, and while those bettors weren’t the only ones to win in Week 2, it’s difficult to imagine a win better than that this season.