NL Cy Young Odds Rankings: Snell Juiced, Steele Rising

MLB‘s Senior Circuit is stacked with elite pitchers, with a new face joining as a potential candidate to win the NL Cy Young.

It’s becoming much less of a secret how mystifying San Diego Padres left-hander Blake Snell has been over the last four months. Snell is turning back the clock and putting together dominant start after dominant start. The former Tampa Bay Ray has compiled a 12-9 record, along with a 2.50 ERA and 201 strikeouts. Snell has allowed three earned runs or less in every start he’s made since May 19, which has caused his odds of winning the NL Cy Young to continue getting bet down from -110 to -230.

Last Start: September 2 vs. San Francisco Giants (6IP, 3H, 0ER, 8SO)

Next Start: September 8 @ Houston Astros

One name that’s continued to hover around the NL Cy Young picture has been Chicago Cubs lefty Justin Steele. Through 26 starts for the Cubs, Steele has been lights out, posting a 16-3 record, paired with a 2.55 ERA and 153 punchouts. Steele put together one of his most memorable starts on the campaign his last time out against the San Francisco Giants, throwing eight shutout innings and striking out twelve. With another dominant start in the books, Steele has seen his NL Cy Young odds rise rapidly from +1600 to +300.

Last Start: September 4 vs. San Francisco Giants (8IP, 2H, 0ER, 12 SO)

Next Start: September 9 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

One of the most dominant strikeout pitchers in the game is Atlanta Braves youngster Spencer Strider. After dealing with an injury and some inconsistencies, Strider has found his elite stuff again and is back to being in the NL Cy Young conversation. The powerful righty has posted a 16-4 record over 27 starts, paired with a 3.56 ERA and 245 strikeouts. Strider struck out nine batters his last time out against the Los Angeles Dodgers and allowed four earned runs but was able to get run support and pick up the victory. Still, his odds dropped from +200 to +550 over the last week.

Last Start: August 31 @ Los Angeles Dodgers (6 IP, 4H, 4ER, 9SO)

Next Start: September 6 vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Zac Gallen is establishing himself as one of the top arms in the NL and has led the conversation surrounding the NL Cy Young for most of 2023. The right-hander has registered a 14-7 record, along with a 3.48 ERA and 186 strikeouts. Gallen has struggled in his last few starts, and that’s been a major reason he’s seen significant negative line movement, dropping from +440 to +3000 over the last week.

Last Start: September 3 vs. Baltimore Orioles (5 1/3 IP, 8H, 5ER, 4SO)

Next Start: September 8 @ Chicago Cubs

Logan Webb is your guy if you’re looking for one of the more consistent starters in the National League over the last two seasons. The San Francisco Giants right-hander has brought electricity to the top of the club’s rotation, posting a 9-12 record, along with a 3.51 ERA and 173 strikeouts. Webb has struggled over his last three starts and allowed a combined twelve earned runs, though, leading to his odds continuing to plummet from +3000 to +7500.

Last Start: September 4 @ Chicago Cubs (6 2/3 IP, 5H, 3ER, 4SO)

Next Start: September 10 vs. Colorado Rockies

Top 5 NL Cy Young Odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Player Team Odds Blake Snell San Diego Padres -230 Justin Steele Chicago Cubs 300 Spencer Strider Atlanta Braves 550 Zac Gallen Arizona Diamondbacks 3000 Logan Webb San Francisco Giants 7500

