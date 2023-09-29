Ravens and Browns: Jackson's Test vs. Cleveland's Defense by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

As the NFL season progresses, it’s evident that pressure is a significant factor, and no one feels it more than Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens. With a completion rate of only 37.5% under pressure and an average of 3.6 yards per pass attempt, Jackson’s stats have been cause for concern. His offensive line has been a constant topic of debate, but there’s hope that we might see some improvement in their performance this game.

However, the challenge grows exponentially as they face off against the Cleveland Browns. The Browns are not just any other team; they boast the most formidable defensive line and pass rush that the Ravens will confront this season. Even more impressive is the Browns’ ability to exert pressure without heavily relying on blitzes, making them a unique threat in the league.

When you tune into this game, watch how the Ravens approach their offensive strategy, especially in utilizing the 11 personnel. With their new offensive coordinator, there were high expectations for the Ravens to be more dynamic, using 11 personnel more frequently and pushing the ball further down the field. But, after their recent performance against the Indianapolis Colts, there are doubts. With the loss of players like Rashod Bateman and Odell Beckham Jr., the Ravens seemed trapped, unable to stretch the field. The constant pressure led them to play it safe, reminding fans of their strategies under their former coordinator, Greg Roman.

Another intriguing aspect of this game is the referee, with a track record of calling 65% of division games under the total. This suggests that the match could be a tightly fought, lower-scoring game. Punters might want to lean towards an under, especially for the first half.

It’s not just a regular game when the Ravens take on the Browns. It’s a test of resilience, strategy, and adapting under pressure. As the odds are set, and the whistle is about to blow, may the best team prevail!

