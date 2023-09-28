Ravens vs. Browns: Can Shorthanded Baltimore Deal with Cleveland's Dominant Defense? by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

This weekend in the NFL, the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns are set to lock horns in what promises to be a gripping encounter at the historic Dawg Pound. While the Ravens have had the upper hand in recent memory, the rejuvenated Browns, with their top-tier defense, are poised to give them a run for their money.

Team News: Ravens fans have something to cheer about finally. After a stretch of challenging weeks with numerous starters sidelined, the Ravens are witnessing the return of key players. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley is back to practice, which will boost their offensive line. More surprisingly, Marcus Williams is also on the mend. Originally slated to be out for 5-6 weeks, Williams not only returned to practice but took all his first-team reps. This return indicates he’s gearing up to play this weekend.

However, it’s not all sunshine for the Ravens. Odell Beckham Jr., who hasn’t practiced for the past two weeks and missed five straight sessions, is questionable for the game. His counterpart, Rashod Bateman, is also dealing with a hamstring issue and has been absent from practice. Considering Bateman’s injury history, his participation remains in doubt. With these key receivers sidelined, the Ravens might have to lean heavily on veteran receiver Nelson Agholor.

Meanwhile, the Browns enter this game in good health and seem ready to challenge the Ravens’ dominance. Historically, Baltimore has had Cleveland’s number, boasting a 35-13 record against them since the Browns’ return to the NFL. But history might not be the best indicator for this matchup.

Key Matchup: Cleveland’s defense, especially their pass D, has been nothing short of stellar. They currently stand as the best pass defense in the NFL, which is a testament to their improved roster and strategic game planning. This revamped Browns defense seems ready to challenge even the most potent offenses.

Closing Thoughts: While the past has seen the Ravens dominate this fixture, it’s essential to focus on the present. With their formidable defense, the Browns are ready to challenge the status quo. Given the injury woes of the Ravens and the rising defenses of the Browns, this is shaping up to be a thrilling AFC North battle. This weekend’s game could be a defining moment in the season for both teams.

