Miami Dolphins Hold NFL’s Best Offense in 2023

The Miami Dolphins are setting the NFL ablaze with their astonishing offensive prowess, ranking as the best offensive unit in the league. Undoubtedly, the Dolphins are a force to be reckoned with, averaging an eye-popping 37.2 points per game. We know that their 70-point performance in Week 3 against Denver might skew these numbers a bit, but let’s give credit where it’s due. Scoring 70 points in a single football game is a feat achieved by only four teams in NFL history.

While the Denver game may have inflated their average, the Dolphins’ offensive dominance is evident. They’re nearly averaging 500 yards per game in total offense, a whopping 100 yards more than the second-best team, the Philadelphia Eagles, who manage 395 yards per game. But it doesn’t stop there; Miami boasts the best passing offense in the NFL, averaging nearly 317 yards per game through the air. They’re not one-dimensional either, as they also claim the title of the best-rushing offense in the league, averaging 182 yards per game on the ground.

The question that’s been making the rounds is whether the Dolphins’ offense is the best single unit in the National Football League. We’ll confidently buy into that notion. Perhaps the only close contender, even if we consider the defensive side of things, would be the San Francisco 49ers, who have been sensational this season. But when it comes to high-octane offenses that can strike from any angle, the Dolphins are in a league of their own.

Watching the Dolphins play is akin to witnessing an Olympic track team in a four-by-100 relay race. It doesn’t matter where they get the football on the field; they have the potential to take it to the house. They are loaded with home-run hitters from Tyreek Hill to Jaylen Waddle and Raheem Mostert. Let’s not forget that it all hinges on Tua Tagovailoa staying healthy, which he has managed to do so far, thanks to some solid protection from his offensive line.

Now, let’s talk about the impact of Tyreek Hill. Two years ago, Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs couldn’t agree on a contract extension with Hill. Imagine if Hill hadn’t landed in Miami. The Dolphins’ offense would still be good, but the Chiefs would probably be back in the driver’s seat of being an elite offensive powerhouse. Although Tyreek Hill may not be in the MVP conversation, he is consistently the best player on the field when the Dolphins are in action.

The Miami Dolphins have transformed themselves into an offensive juggernaut, leaving a trail of broken defenses in their wake. They are a sheer delight to watch, and there’s no doubt that they are the best offense in the NFL. When it comes to the Dolphins, the only question left to ask is, how do you stop this offensive juggernaut?

