NFL Odds: Patriots Among Week 6 Underdogs Trying To Save Season

Things have gotten pretty ugly for the New England Patriots.

The Patriots enter Week 6 having been outscored 69-3 over their previous two contests. Those blowout losses leave them with a 1-4 record, which is the worst mark they’ve compiled at this point in a season since 2000. If they hope to avoid an eventual cleaning of the house, they’ll need to defeat an incredibly mid Las Vegas Raiders squad.

We wouldn’t be surprised to see that happen, though, which is why we’ve included New England in our weekly selections of NFL underdogs we believe can pull off upsets. Let’s get to Week 6.

(+3) New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders

We’re sure you remember the final result of this matchup from last season.

Jakobi Meyers chucked the ball toward his own end zone and the world exploded, yes? What you might not recall, however, is that the Patriots dominated the ground game. New England ran for over 200 yards and took a lead with three minutes remaining before things crumbled, and in a game they desperately need to win, we’d expect Bill Belichick has his team ready to go.

(+2.5) Washington Commanders at Atlanta Falcons

The Commanders gifted the Chicago Bears their first win in a calendar year by giving up chunk plays through the air. The Falcons don’t exactly do that.

Atlanta’s offense improved last week, but it still didn’t exactly look dynamic. Washington’s defense will make Desmond Ridder uncomfortable, while their offense has shown enough to inspire confidence they can break the 20-point barrier, which is all they should need.

(+1.5) Houston Texans vs. New Orleans Saints

We’re not quitting the Texans.

Houston handed us our third overall loss last week, but was one missed kick away from putting us at 13-2 on the season. That offense has more than enough fire power to put points on the board, especially at home, where the Texans have averaged 25 points across a pair of contests. C.J. Stroud has taken care of the ball better than any other rookie in NFL history (look it up), and if he continues to do so against New Orleans, we’re confident he can push the Texans to .500.

Season Record: 12-3