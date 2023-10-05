Phillies vs. Braves: Deja Vu as Atlanta Looks for Revenge Against Philly by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

Deja Vu has undoubtedly struck the National League postseason, and it’s taking center stage as the Philadelphia Phillies square off against the Atlanta Braves. If history has taught us anything, expect the unexpected in MLB. Last year, against all odds, the Phillies toppled the Braves in just four games, taking three of them, despite Atlanta boasting home-field advantage.

The question on everyone’s mind now is, “Will this series provide a glimpse into which team might hoist the World Series trophy?” Both the Phillies and Braves have showcased their resilience and tenacity, making them formidable contenders. Last year, the Phillies heated up at the season’s end, bulldozed through the wild card round, and entered the best-of-five series exuding confidence. Their bats spoke volumes, taking Atlanta by surprise.

However, this year introduces a twist to the tale. Spencer Strider is scheduled to start for the Braves. The betting odds for the first game have been set at –190, but there’s room for speculation. Many are debating the Phillies’ pitching strategy, given that Aaron Nola pitched recently and thus won’t be available for the opener. The focus, therefore, shifts to Zack Wheeler. Will the Phillies give him an additional rest day, or will they deploy him early in the series? If Wheeler decides to square off against Strider in the first game, we can bet that the odds will differ significantly from the current -190.

The Phillies’ game plan becomes even more intriguing considering the series schedule. After the Saturday matchup, both teams will enjoy a Sunday respite before resuming hostilities at 6 p.m. on Monday. With this in mind, if Wheeler strolls into Rob Thompson’s office and says, “Hey Skip, I’m ready,” we might witness a pitching duel for the ages.

This matchup is more than just a playoff series; it’s a testament to rivalry, strategy, and the unpredictable beauty of baseball. As both teams gear up for the clash, one thing’s for sure – we’re in for a treat.

