SportsGrid’s Best Player Props for World Series Game 3

The World Series shifts to the desert for Game 3 tonight as the Arizona Diamondbacks host the Texas Rangers. To help enhance your viewing experience, we’re spotlighting a few player prop selections courtesy of SportsGrid’s betting model. We employ a star rating system to evaluate each pick’s success likelihood.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Let’s get things started with the star of this year’s postseason.

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

TEX Adolis Garcia OVER 0.5 HRs (+300)

Going right back to the well after a quiet Game 2

He has been dominant in these playoffs, slashing .339/.391/.763 with eight home runs and an MLB single postseason record 22 RBI

He has homered in five of his past six games, including a walk-off in Friday’s Game 1

Right-handed batters hit .290 with 11 home runs against Diamondbacks starter Brandon Pfaadt during the regular season

AZ Brandon Pfaadt OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-106)

He has recorded 22 strikeouts in 16.2 IP this postseason

He has struck out nine and seven batters, respectively, in his past two starts

He struck out at least five batters in ten of his 18 starts during the regular season (56%)

Texas has struck out 20 times through the series’ first two games

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.