Stanford’s Historic Comeback Cost Colorado Supporters Huge

Buffaloes backers who chose to get a good night's sleep woke up distraught

Colorado built a 29-0 lead at halftime in its Friday night matchup against Stanford, and East Coast fans likely felt it was appropriate to get a good night’s sleep, but they were very wrong.

Heading into the matchup at Folsom Field, head coach Deion Sanders called the 10 p.m. ET start the “stupidest thing ever,” per the Associated Press. And those who bet the Buffaloes as double-digit favorites thought the same when they saw the Cardinal erase the 29-0 halftime deficit to force overtime and win in double overtime.

The result was the largest comeback in Stanford history and the largest blown lead in Colorado history, according to ESPN Stats and Info. It was the fourth-largest comeback in Pac-12 history and the largest halftime deficit overcome to win in Pac-12 history.

Stanford’s win also spoiled Travis Hunter’s return and put a damper on Shedeur Sanders’ performance. But Elic Ayomanor stole the show with a catch-of-the-year candidate in overtime as part of his 13-catch, 294-yard and three-touchdown outing.

Colorado fans left Folsom Field in tears and those who bet the Buffaloes joined them.

The Cardinal were +365 on the moneyline heading into the game on FanDuel, but when the Buffaloes took a 14-0 lead, Stanford was +1450 on the live moneyline, according to BetMGM data analyst John Ewing. However, only 20% of bets at BetMGM were on Stanford +13.5. Across most sportsbooks, 96% of bets and 93% of money were on Colorado on the moneyline at -520, according to Ben Fawkes.

The result was a lesson that Colorado still has a long way to go as a program, and it was a lesson about how live betting can be insanely profitable when done right.