Welcome to the Patriots Prospect Preview, the only place to find college football prospects worth keeping your Patriots-happy eye on throughout the season. Welcome to Week 7.

Just when you thought things couldn’t get worse for the Patriots, they went out and got molly whopped at home by the New Orleans Saints.

New England has been outscored by a (not so nice) 69 points over the last two weeks, so it’s safe to say they’ve got some areas of need. The biggest one is at the quarterback position, so we’ve already talked about the options that could be available to them in the 2024 NFL Draft.

We’re sure the QB talk will continue, but this is a time to talk about other positions of value. The Patriots also have a pretty gigantic need at tackle, with depth at cornerback and on the edge tested through injuries. Oh yeah, they haven’t had a No. 1 receiver in almost five seasons, so we’ll identify one of those, as well.

Let’s jump in.

Kool-Aid McKinstry (#1), CB, Alabama

Week 7: vs. Arkansas (12 p.m. ET on ESPN)

The voice of a generation, Ariana Grande, once asked, “Where do you turn when there’s no one to turn to?”

That’s the kind of question that can spark plenty of introspection, but for Bill Belichick, the answer is simple. It’s Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Patriots haven’t always had success tapping into the Alabama pipeline (Mac Jones and Cyrus Jones), but there have been some hits. Dont’a Hightower is one of the best players in franchise history, while Damien Harris, Christian Barmore and Anfernee Jennings have all served a valuable role in New England.

In drafting a guy like Kool-Aid McKinstry, they’d be looking at a star.

The Seattle Seahawks deployed the strategy of drafting back-to-back No. 1 cornerbacks over the last two seasons, selecting Riq Woolen in 2022 and Devon Witherspoon in 2023. That looks like it’s going to produce the best cornerback tandem in the NFL, so why wouldn’t the Patriots take a crack at it with McKinstry and Christian Gonzalez?

Those two would lead a group that would then use Jonathan Jones in the slot, opening up Jack Jones and Marcus Jones for opportunities in relief on the boundaries. New England desperately needs depth, and expending a first-round pick on McKinstry would provide it.

Blake Fisher (#54), OT, Notre Dame

Week 7: vs. USC (7:30 p.m. ET on NBC)

Blake Fisher could walk into the Patriots’ facility on any Sunday this fall and immediately become their starting right tackle. That says a lot about both Fisher, and New England’s depth on the outside.

The Patriots have deployed both Calvin Anderson and Vederian Lowe at that spot, with neither producing positive results. Fisher has held that spot for years at Notre Dame, with that offensive line unit often viewed as one of the best college football has to offer. In a year where they have so many needs, the Patriots might go bargain hunting for their right tackle, and Fisher would be the best available option on Day 2.

Dallas Turner (#15), EDGE, Alabama

Week 7: vs. Arkansas (12 p.m. ET on ESPN)

If there was one player in the 2024 NFL Draft who can be compared to Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons (there isn’t) it would be Dallas Turner.

We’re heading back down to Tuscaloosa, Ala. for this one, giving you a heads up on the defensive player that could end up being the best in this draft. Turner is an edge rusher for certain, but he also possesses the ability to play off the ball and lock down tight ends in man coverage. He’s a game-changing talent who would immediately transform the way the Patriots would play defense. In terms of fun, no one would provide more than Turner.

Marvin Harrison Jr. (#18), WR, Ohio State

Week 7: vs. Purdue (12 p.m. ET on Peacock)

We might have spoken too soon.

Marvin Harrison Jr. is certainly the most fun player to watch in this draft, and that’s why we saved him for last. The 21-year-old has scored 21 touchdowns in his collegiate career, and might just be the best wide receiver prospect since Julio Jones. He’ll be the first non quarterback to go, so if the Patriots want a chance, they might have to hope for a Chicago Bears winning streak.