Wild College Football Finishes Benefit Oklahoma, LSU, Bettors A late pick-six doomed Missouri bettors by Jason Ounpraseuth 1 Hour Ago

The noon slate of Week 6 of the college football season promised exciting matchups, and that’s exactly what fans got. Bettors received very long sweats for multiple marquee matchups.

Jayden Daniels and Brady Cook battled it out at Memorial Stadium, and Missouri running back Cody Schrader got the final minutes of the game going with his third touchdown with 5:40 left to go. But Daniels led LSU down the field with a 29-yard touchdown to Malik Nabers.

Those who bet Missouri seemingly were safe in the final two minutes. LSU was 5.5-point favorites at BetMGM and held a three-point lead. Overtime would make things dicey, but if the result held or if Missouri scored a touchdown, it would be a win either way for spread backers. But Cook threw an interception, and LSU’s Major Burns returned it for a touchdown with 34 seconds left in the matchup. LSU covered with a 49-39 win — a devasting result for those who bet Missouri getting the points.

The Red River Rivalry added a new chapter with Dillon Gabriel’s standout performance with his arm and with his legs. Oklahoma’s defense remarkably held strong at the goal line, but Texas kept fighting the second half and erased a 27-17 Sooner lead to a 30-27 lead for the Longhorns. However, Gabriel threw his first touchdown pass of the game with 15 seconds left in the matchup to give the Sooners the win.

Texas was a 4.5-point favorite with 72% of the bets and 69% handle on it at BetMGM, according to data analyst John Ewing. Oklahoma was +180 on the moneyline, and the game-winning touchdown saved over bettors. The total was set at 60.5 with 67% of bets and 75% handle on the over. Gabriel became an instant fan favorite for those bettors.

It was a wild Saturday for college football, and that was only the noon slate. But it showed how exciting or how cruel betting on these marquee matchups can be.