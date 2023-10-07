FOX Pregame Gets In On Washington State-Pat McAfee Feud

Pat McAfee become an enemy of the Pac-12 and the Washington State since the college football season began, and it appeared fans witnessed broadcast wars over the Cougars.

“College GameDay” host Lee Corso called a Sept. 23 matchup between Oregon State and Washington State the “Nobody Wants Us Bowl” since those two schools were left by the wayside amid conference realignment that might see the end of the Pac-12 conference.

Jake Dickert misheard the phrase “The Nobody Watches Bowl,” and called out the ESPN analyst after his Cougars beat the Beavers. That led McAfee to defend his colleague and tell Dickert to “shut up” as he continued to take shots at Washington State. Former Cougar Ryan Leaf and Kirk Herbstreit got into it as many college football fans criticized McAfee for punching down at Washington State, a school renowned for its tradition in the sport.

Matt Leinart highlighted Saturday Washington State as a notable undefeated team that could challenge for the college football playoff. The FOX analyst then gave his “Big Noon Kickoff” colleague a Washington State flag to wave around.

The act was met with boos, though that was likely due to the pregame show being at Ohio State. But college football fans couldn’t help but feel it was a shot at McAfee and “College GameDay,” which will head to Washington for the Huskies’ matchup against the Oregon Ducks next week.

“I cannot wait to get to that state, that state really likes me,” McAfee said while a promo of the matchup was being read, per Awul Announcing.

McAfee seems to be taking his influences from WWE and might be trying to play a heel against Washington State. But college football fans clearly aren’t in on the bit, and it doesn’t seem like “Big Noon Kickoff” is either.