Browns Pull Off Improbable Comeback Over Ravens To Cash Huge

The Ravens appeared to be on their way toward a big victory over a division rival, but the Cleveland Browns fought back much to the detriment of Baltimore backers.

Gus Edwards ran in a one-yard score to put the Ravens up 31-17 to start the fourth quarter. ESPN’s win probability gave Baltimore a 97.1% chance to win Sunday.

But the Browns defense stepped up, and after Deshaun Watson threw a 10-yard touchdown to Elijah Moore with 8:57 left in the game, Greg Newsome II picked off a Lamar Jackson pass and returned it for a 34-yard touchdown. However, Dustin Hopkins missed the point after, and Cleveland was down 31-30.

But, the Ravens didn’t have a response and their next drive stalled out. Deshaun Watson then led his team in the final five minutes of the matchup to give Hopkins a chance at redemption. The kicker hit a 40-yard field goal as time expired to give Cleveland the win to put them within distance of the AFC North lead.

Baltimore was the third-most bet team at DraftKings Sportsbook to cover as six-point favorites and to win straight up. Those bets crashed and burned, and the value of live betting was on display in Week 10. The Browns were 19-1 on the live moneyline at DraftKings, per NBC. And those who bet at least $10 won $190 from Cleveland’s victory. The sportsbook revealed a user won $2,300 after betting $1,000 on Browns moneyline at +230.

Cleveland bettors weren’t the only ones who won big as those who bet the Houston Texans also earned a nice payout from their walk-off victory against the Cincinnati Bengals.

However, New England Patriots futures bettors weren’t looking so great after their loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany.