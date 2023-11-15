Could This NL Central Team Swoop in and Land Shohei Ohtani?

In the high-stakes pursuit of Shohei Ohtani, the two-way sensation, a few MLB big-market teams have been identified as frontrunners. The Los Angeles Dodgers, the New York Mets, and the San Francisco Giants are all touted as potential landing spots for the Japanese superstar. However, it’s the Chicago Cubs who are emerging as a dark horse in the Ohtani sweepstakes.

The Cubs’ recent move to appoint Craig Counsell as their new manager with a lucrative $40 million contract over five seasons is a declaration of intent. It signals the franchise’s readiness to invest heavily in their future and compete at the highest level. The willingness of the Cubs to spend big could make them serious contenders for Ohtani’s signature.

Bringing Ohtani to Chicago would be a coup for the Cubs and a smooth transition for the star, who would join forces with his international teammate, Seiya Suzuki. The allure of playing in one of baseball’s largest and most passionate markets could be a significant draw for Ohtani.

As speculation mounts, the idea of Ohtani donning a Cubs jersey is tantalizing for the Wrigley faithful. His unprecedented ability to dominate as both a hitter and a pitcher would bring a seismic boost to any team. But for the Cubs, who are showing they are not shy about making a splash, landing Ohtani could be a transformative move that resonates throughout the historic corridors of Wrigley Field and beyond.

