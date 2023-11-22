Week 11 of the NFL regular season is now set to kick off, so let’s bet on all three games for your Turkey Day slate.

We’ll start with the first game of the day between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions. All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Lions -7.5 (-110)

For the first time since Hall Of Fame running back Barry Sanders was playing, I feel excited to watch the Lions play football on Thanksgiving. This franchise, which has been known for futility in recent memory, finally has broken the mold and now is a real contender to win the Super Bowl. Although Green Bay has won two consecutive games, not to mention the Packers are 5-6 all-time on Thanksgiving with all five of those wins coming against Detroit, I’m still going to back the new-look Lions. I simply just believe this team is better at every phase of the game. I trust Lions quarterback Jared Goff more than I do Packers QB Jordan Love. In fact, the Lions are better at every skill position offensively than the Packers. Defensively, the Lions continue to improve, and I’d also give the head coaching edge to Lions head coach Dan Campbell, who is the favorite to win NFL Coach Of The Year at +125. This is the year for the Lions to snap their six-game Thanksgiving losing streak and beat the Packers convincingly.

Total passing yards (incl. overtime) Best Odds Available Over Under GB at DET Jared Goff DET – QB o253.5 -115 DraftKings u255.5 -114 FanDuel

Cowboys -12.5 (-110)

Growing up in the Maryland/Washington, D.C., area, there was nothing better than sitting around with family and friends watching this age-old rivalry while eating our food. But now, this game is going to be an embarrassment for Washington fans and a great moment for Dallas Cowboys fans. This Commanders team got handled by a reeling Giants team with no-named QB Tommy DeVito, who threw for three touchdowns. Meanwhile, the Cowboys have won two straight via blowout and are 4-0 at home against the spread this season. QB Dak Prescott must be licking his chops for the opportunity to face Washington on a big stage. I know it’s a lot of points, but with the way these teams have been trending lately, I’ll gladly take the Cowboys -12.5.

Total passing touchdowns (incl. overtime) Best Odds Available Over Under WAS at DAL Dak Prescott DAL – QB o1.5 -189 DraftKings u1.5 +152 FanDuel

49ers -7 (-110)

This NFC West rivalry leveled up in intensity over the last decade. The Seahawks are just a game back of the 49ers for the division lead leading into Thursday, so this game should reach critical levels of intensity and urgency as well. However, in the end, health is the key to betting this game. Unfortunately for Seattle, it has injury concerns with quarterback Geno Smith and running back Kenneth Walker III. It’s unclear if both players will be available for this game and it’s fair to say that even if they play, they won’t be 100%. Conversely, San Francisco is at full strength health-wise and has proven to be lethal when that’s the case. I’d make an argument this is the most complete team in football when healthy. I expect a close game until the healthier team pulls away late. This game is a perfect nightcap for the Thanksgiving slate.