NFL Odds: Sportsbooks Roll Out Soft Lines For Week 13 Slate

It isn’t often sportsbooks seem to struggle with setting NFL lines, but that might be the case in Week 13.

There seems to be a cautious approach that was taken this week, giving us an opportunity to continue cashing in on underdog bets. It’s been a successful season for those who have followed along, and we’ve got a nice week to pad our stats.

Let’s dive in, with prices courtesy of the NESNBets.com live odds page.

(+1) Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts

It isn’t shocking that we’ve been given a true pick ’em scenario in a divisional game, but it is weird that the home team has been tabbed as the underdog.

The Titans and Colts are both going to try to run the ball, protecting their middling options at QB as best they can. It just comes down to who will have the better running game in our eyes, and that’s Tennessee — especially since Jonathan Taylor will miss the game for Indy.

(+3.5) Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Rams

The Browns defense has continued to be one of the best in the NFL, but hasn’t exactly been helped along since Deshaun Watson went down for the season. We got burned by Cleveland last week, but will get right back on the horse in belief of Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

(+3) Philadelphia Eagles vs. San Francisco 49ers

This is an easy one.

No, we don’t think this game is easy to predict, but whoever was tabbed as the underdog was going to be our selection out of principle. This is a true toss-up, and we’ll take the reigning NFC champs as the home dog.

Season Record: 24-12