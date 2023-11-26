Imagine betting on the Patriots to cover as a road favorite?

The New England Patriots entered their Week 12 game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium as a road favorite despite the fact they didn’t deserve it.

Bettors who put their money on the Patriots to cover the spread, which opened at 3.5 and closed at 4, got exactly what they deserved, though.

Chad Ryland missed a 35-yard field goal with six seconds left. It almost certainly would have sent the game to overtime, but the miss helped third-stringer Tommy DeVito and the G-Men pull out a 10-7 victory in the Meadowlands.

Sixty-four percent of the spread money on was on Bill Belichick’s team — 64! That money represented 40% of spread bets, as revealed Sunday morning by BetMGM.

But why? What could have possibly led to bettors to back the Patriots?

All of the same issues crept up again Sunday. Mac Jones threw a pair of first-half interceptions before he was benched for the fourth time this season. Bailey Zappe entered the game in the second half and despite leading a touchdown drive on his first possession, didn’t do enough to help the Patriots overcome a seven-point halftime deficit. Zappe threw for 54 yards on nine completions with the majority of those coming behind the line of scrimmage.

Air yards of Bailey Zappe's completions so far today:



-3

-5

-4

5

1

-3

-2 — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) November 26, 2023

That’s the New England offense bettors chose to back, though.

The Giants were responsible for 76% of moneyline bets and 63% of the handle.