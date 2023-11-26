EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — A matchup of two of the NFL’s absolute worst teams played out as expected Sunday, with the Patriots and Giants stumbling their way through a punt-filled slopfest at MetLife Stadium.

New England rookie kicker Chad Ryland had a chance to force overtime with a 35-yard field-goal try in the final minutes, but he missed wide left, giving New York a 10-7 home win in a battle of NFL bottom-feeders.

THE KICK IS NO GOOD 😳



TOMMY DEVITO AND THE GIANTS WIN IT 🤌



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/PDuwnltJxj — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 26, 2023

The loss dropped the Patriots to 2-9 on the season and greatly increased their chances of landing a top-two pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Giants improved to 4-8.

Story continues below advertisement

1. Mac Jones benched after dreadful first half

After two straight weeks of uncertainty and obfuscation at the quarterback position, the Patriots chose to give Jones another — perhaps final — chance to keep his starting job. He flopped, going 12-for-21 for 89 yards and two brutal interceptions in two quarters of work.

On the first pick, Jones threw off his back foot and badly missed a well-covered Demario Douglas.

OUR BALL!



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/xFrdOdEObh — New York Giants (@Giants) November 26, 2023

On the second, he faced instant pressure off the edge and fired a pass straight to linebacker Bobby Okereke, who returned it 55 yards before Jones dragged him down by the ankle.

Story continues below advertisement

55-YARD INT RETURN 😤



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/KmQ0ahyh1S — New York Giants (@Giants) November 26, 2023

Jones also had one fumble that the Patriots recovered, and he was penalized once for delay of game. When the Patriots returned to the field after halftime, backup Bailey Zappe was behind center.

It isn’t the first time we’ve said so this season, but it’s hard to imagine Jones starting another game for New England after this performance.

2. Zappe can’t capitalize

Zappe did lead a touchdown drive immediately after taking over from Jones, but he later tossed his own awful interception to set up what proved to be New York’s game-winning field goal.

Story continues below advertisement

The second-year pro tried to fit a pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster that was undercut by safety Xavier McKinney and returned to the Patriots’ 32-yard line.

X SNAGGED IT!



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/0vsyxFubjv — New York Giants (@Giants) November 26, 2023

The interception was one of the few downfield shots Zappe — or, really, either Patriots QB — took in the game. Zappe’s seven completions traveled a total of -4 yards downfield. That’s right, minus-4. His longest traveled 5 air yards.

Jones and Zappe reportedly split first-team practice reps during the leadup to this game, and head coach Bill Belichick didn’t even clue the players in to who was starting until the weekend. One pregame report even indicated the Patriots planned to play both against the Giants.

Story continues below advertisement

Whatever the intention, that plan did not work. The Patriots’ offense looked as ugly as ever, and it’s clear they have no desirable options behind center.

The only thing that worked for New England was the run game. Rhamondre Stevenson finished with 98 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries, and Ezekiel Elliott added 46 yards on nine attempts.

3. Demario Douglas injured

Douglas, the Patriots’ impressive rookie receiver, absorbed a thunderous hit on a fourth-quarter punt return. He was clotheslined by linebacker Cam Brown and hit his head hard on the MetLife Stadium turf.

Story continues below advertisement

Teammates Matthew Slater, Jabrill Peppers and DeVante Parker passionately argued for a flag to be thrown, but Brown was not penalized. Douglas walked off under his own power, briefly stopped in the sideline medical tent and quickly exited toward the locker room. The Patriots announced he had a head injury and was doubtful to return.

Douglas already missed one game with a concussion earlier this season. Losing him for next week’s matchup with the Chargers would remove the only above-average playmaker from New England’s punchless passing attack. The sixth-round draft pick caught six passes on nine targets for 49 yards Sunday before his injury.

4. Trent Brown eases back in

Brown was active Sunday after back-to-back DNPs, but he did not return to the starting lineup. Conor McDermott, who officially was promoted from the practice squad on Saturday, made his third consecutive start at left tackle. Brown watched the first two series from the sideline, then replaced McDermott late in the first quarter.

Brown revealed this week that he’s dealing with significant injuries to his ankle and knee. He was listed as questionable entering Sunday’s game and clearly is not 100%.

Story continues below advertisement

McDermott checked back in during the second quarter before again giving way to Brown after halftime.

5. Home cooking for Jabrill Peppers

Peppers has been one of the few bright spots for this Patriots team, and the veteran safety delivered another strong performance in front of his hometown crowd. The New Jersey native recovered a fumble on the Giants’ first possession and sacked Tommy DeVito on their second.

Defensive tackle Christian Barmore also had a productive afternoon with a pass breakup and a sack. He’s been excellent of late and looks like a player New England should build around on the D-line.

The Patriots’ front seven as a whole played well against one of the NFL’s worst offenses, sacking third-string rookie DeVito six times and holding superstar running back Saquon Barkley to 46 yards on 12 carries.

6. Less-than-stellar return for J.C. Jackson

Jackson was back in his usual starting cornerback position after being suspended for the Patriots’ last game for missing curfew. He registered one pass breakup but struggled to keep up with speedy Giants wideout Jaylin Hyatt, who beat him twice deep for gains of 29 and 41 yards.

Jackson also badly whiffed while trying to tackle Hyatt on a short third-and-8 completion that extended New York’s lone touchdown drive. Three plays later, Isaiah Hodgins felled Jonathan Jones with a vicious stiff-arm to score from 12 yards out on third-and-10.