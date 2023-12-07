NBA In-Season Tournament: Pelicans vs. Lakers SGP

The New Orleans Pelicans (12-10) and Los Angeles Lakers (13-9) battle in Sin City tonight in the second semifinal matchup of the NBA’s In-Season Tournament.

The winner will face the Indiana Pacers or Milwaukee Bucks in the Tournament Final on Dec. 9.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

LA, who downed the Phoenix Suns in Tuesday’s quarterfinal, enters the contest as a 2.0-point favorite.

Anchored by Pelicans superstar Zion Williamson, I have outlined a viable three-leg same-game parlay as both teams look to keep their NBA Cup hopes alive.

Enjoy!

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Leg 1: Zion Williamson OVER 23.5 Points (-118)

Banking on a bounce-back performance after Williamson scored a season-low ten points in Monday’s quarterfinal victory over the Kings

Williamson has scored at least 23 points in 11 of 18 games this season (61%), including seven of his past nine

Williamson scored 27 points in his lone appearance against the Lakers last season

Leg 2: Herbert Jones OVER 11.5 Points (-104)

Jones is coming off a season-high 23 points against the Kings

Jones is averaging nearly a full point per game more than tonight’s scoring prop (12.4 PPG)

Jones has scored at least 12 points in five of his past seven games, including three straight

Leg 3: D’Angelo Russell OVER 13.5 Points (-122)

Russell has struggled the past two games but is in a good spot against a Pelicans team that’s allowing the eighth most points to point guards this season

Russell is averaging 16.7 PPG this season, over three points more than his scoring prop

Russell has scored at least 14 points in 13 of 22 games this season (59%)

Total Value = +284

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.