Titans Pull Off Dramatic Comeback, Stun Dolphins In Season’s Biggest Upset

Well, the Miami Dolphins have some explaining to do after falling in embarrassing fashion in a 28-27 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

The Dolphins were in close to perfect position in the final four minutes of the game. Miami entered as nearly two-touchdown favorites (-13.5) and held a two-touchdown lead after a pair of fourth-quarter scores from running back Raheem Mostert.

With 3:59 remaining, the Dolphins had a 99.7% chance to win the game, per PropSwap. At that point, the Titans completely flipped the script.

Will Levis hit DeAndre Hopkins for a three-yard touchdown and converted another pass for a two-point conversion. After forcing a stop defensively, running back Derrick Henry plunged into the end zone for a three-yard touchdown to take a one-point lead.

Miami got the ball back before Tua Tagovailoa was sacked on fourth down to seal the win.

THE TENNESSEE TITANS (+13.5, +600 ML) JUST PULLED OFF THE BIGGEST UPSET OF THE NFL SEASON ?pic.twitter.com/A2lYkVsbzY — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) December 12, 2023

As 13 1/2-point underdogs at +600 on the moneyline, the Titans pulled off the greatest upset this season in the NFL, per ActionNetworkHQ.

The Dolphins were not the only ones to lose big on Monday night. Bettors also took a massive defeat, given that the Dolphins held 75% of spread bets and 89% of moneyline bets, per DraftKings SportsBook.

Miami falls to 9-4 on the season while Tennessee moves to 5-8.